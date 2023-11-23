Karachi schools to receive blue furniture

The Sindh government has changed the colour of furniture from brown to blue for the schools of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, as many as 8,000 desks, which cost Rs150 million, are painted blue instead of the usual brown colour. The schools in Karachi will soon receive the new furniture.

The Director of Schools, Yar Muhammad Baladi, said that the change of colour was to give a fresh look to the schools and to make them more attractive to the students.

He also said that the furniture company, which was awarded the contract for the first time this year, had been given strict instructions to maintain the best quality and not to compromise on any aspect.

Baladi added that the furniture was specially designed for the comfort and safety of the children and that he hoped it would improve their learning environment.

Meanwhile, the count of children in Pakistan who are not enrolled in school has surged to 28 million, surpassing the highest percentage of out-of-school children globally.

The caretaker Federal Education Minister – Madad Ali Sindhi – expressed his concerns in a letter to the Punjab Education Minister, revealing that about 28 million children are out of educational institutions in the country, which was 18.7 million back in 2021.