Single curriculum to be enforced in Punjab schools, seminaries from August 02‎

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that the enforcement of a single curriculum at primary schools and seminaries in Punjab would begin from August 02, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his personal Twitter handle, Shahbaz Gill said that they have begun implementation on the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan and an important part of the PTI’s manifesto from Punjab province.

ایک قوم ایک نصاب…

وزیراعظم کا خواب اور تحریک انصاف کے منشور کے اہم ترین ایجنڈے کی تکمیل کی شروعات پنجاب سے کر دی گئی ہے پنجاب بھر میں نئے تعلیمی سال کے آغاز 2اگست2021 سےتمام پبلک، پرائیویٹ اسکولز اور دینی مدارس میں پرائمری سطح پر یکساں نصاب تعلیم کا نفاذ

نافذ العمل ہوگا. — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) August 1, 2021



“On the beginning of the new academic year in Punjab from August 02, all public and private schools and seminaries up to the primary level will have a single curriculum,” he said.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has previously clarified things about the Single National Curriculum (SNC) to be introduced.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the SNC “prescribes minimum learning standards i.e. the core curriculum”. “Schools are free to teach any additional material or even additional subjects,” he explained.

The second thing minister explained was that private schools can use any book that is consistent with Single National Curriculum.

According to the education ministry, the Single National Curriculum would be implemented across the country from August 2021.