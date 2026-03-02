Schools shift online as education ministry prioritizes student safety

The Ministry of Education in Kuwait announced that distance learning will continue until further notice for all educational levels and systems. This includes: general education, religious education, private schools, and evening classes.

Classes will be conducted online using the Microsoft Teams platform.

The Ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities to make further decisions based on developments and data. Any new measures will be shared only through official channels and approved websites.

Earlier, the Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education, Hamad Al-Hamad, affirmed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring the safety of students as well as educational and administrative staff by implementing distance learning during the current period.

Al-Hamad added that each lesson will last 25 minutes, with the school day beginning at 9:30 a.m., in line with the approved Ramadan school schedule.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that distance learning will remain in place until further notice, while Kuwait University and Abdullah Al-Salem University continue to operate remotely under similar precautionary measures.