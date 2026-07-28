Schools to open Early after summer vacations?

ISLAMABAD: Private schools have demanded a reduction in summer vacations and the reopening of schools from August 3, twenty days before the end of the scheduled break, ARY News reported.

Private Schools’ Association of Pakistan (PSAP) President Malik Abdul Samad chaired a meeting wherein possible solutions to problems faced by private schools, government prohibitions, and maintaining the continuity of educational activities were discussed.

The organization representing private schools demanded that the Punjab government reduce the duration of summer vacations and allow private schools to restore academic activities before the set schedule.

The owners of private schools appealed to the government to grant permission to open schools on August 3 instead of August 24.

They said that an early reopening would prevent interruptions in the students’ education, enabling institutes to complete their syllabus on time without delay.

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It is pertinent to mention that the Punjab government had announced summer vacations from May 22 to August 23, under which private schools were bound to reopen on August 24.