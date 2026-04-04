Schools to remain closed from April 6 to 25?- Fact-Check

LAHORE: The truth behind a viral claim regarding the closure of schools from April 6 to April 25 due to rising petrol prices has surfaced, ARY News reported.

The Punjab School Education Department has categorically rejected a notification circulating on social media that claimed all schools would be closed during those dates.

Noor-ul-Huda, the spokesperson for Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hyat, issued a statement clarifying that the provincial government has not made any such decision.

He dismissed the notification as “fake and fabricated” and appealed to the public to rely only on official government statements.

The spokesperson also urged citizens to avoid sharing unconfirmed news on their personal social media accounts, noting that such rumors cause unnecessary confusion and anxiety among parents and students.

The provincial education department reiterated that any changes to the academic calendar or school timings will be communicated through official government channels.

For now, educational institutions will continue to operate as usual, he said.

Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hyat clarified the Friday holiday policy for schools, stating that “work from home” will be implemented on Fridays instead of a full holiday, ARY News reported.

The provincial minister confirmed that all government and private schools, colleges, and universities are permitted to hold online classes on Fridays.

He further noted that the standard two-day weekend (Saturday and Sunday) will remain unchanged.

Minister Hyat expressed gratitude for the public’s patience and cooperation, explaining that digital methods are being adopted to ensure educational activities continue without wasting students’ time.

Meanwhile, the provincial education department outlined a three-shift schedule for educational institutions:

Single Shift Schools: 8:00 am to 1:30 pm.

Double Shift Schools: 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Afternoon Shift Schools: 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad have adopted a four-day working week, declaring three holidays in a week from Friday to Sunday.

The KP and Islamabad administrations have announced measures to save fuel expenditure owing to its shortage on the global level due to the Iran War.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced a four-day working week.

The official notification issued by the KP Education Department confirmed that Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will now be weekly holidays.

The new system aims to make the education sector more organized while conserving resources. According to the notification, the four-day schedule takes effect immediately, as of April 1.

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Government schools in KP will now conduct classes from Monday to Thursday. Sources indicate that daily teaching hours may be slightly extended to ensure the syllabus is completed and to prevent any loss of learning for students.

The department has urged all district officers to strictly enforce the new schedule.