Private, govt schools to remain closed due to flood emergency

NAROWAL: All government and private schools will remain closed in Punjab’s flood-hit Narowal, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting the deputy commissioner.

As per details, the Deputy Commissioner of Narowal, Hassan Raza, has issued a notification regarding the closure of all public and private educational institutions in the district due to the prevailing flood situation.

According to the notification, schools across Narowal will remain closed from September 1 to September 5. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff amid the ongoing emergency.

District authorities confirmed that the closure applies to both government and private institutions. Parents and students have been advised to stay in contact with school administrations for further updates.

Officials added that the decision was made in view of the deteriorating flood situation across the district, as heavy rains and rising water levels continue to affect low-lying areas.

Torrential rains and unprecedented flooding in Punjab’s rivers have claimed at least 33 lives, affected 2,200 villages, and forced the evacuation of over 700,000 people, officials said.

Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, Irfan Ali Kathia, told the media that the province is witnessing one of the largest floods in its history across all three rivers.

He confirmed that water levels at the Sutlej River near Kasur have started to recede.

According to Kathia, a flow of 135,000 cusecs is expected to reach Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, and Vehari by tomorrow.