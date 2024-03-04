Schools to remain closed tomorrow in THIS Pakistani city

Lower Dir: The local administration has announced the closure of schools across Lower Dir on March 5 due to severe cold weather, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, educational institutions will also remain closed for three days effective immediately in Kurram.

The decision to close the schools for three days in upper and central Kurram has been made by Deputy Commissioner. A notification to this effect has been issued.

More than 30 people have died in rain-related incidents in Pakistan during days of heavy downpours, with thousands of schools closed.

Widespread heavy rain since Thursday has caused severe disruption in some areas of the country, including the closure of all schools in Balochistan province until Thursday.

Eighteen children were among 26 killed in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a result of collapsed buildings.

“As a result of continuous rainfall over the past four days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 27 individuals have lost their lives,” said Taimur Ali Khan, the spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another person was killed in a landslide and more than 150 houses were also damaged.

In southern Balochistan province, five people were killed when buildings collapsed on Thursday and Friday, said Jahanzain Khan, head of the disaster management agency.

Damaged roads, floods and landslides have cut villages off from main towns in Balochistan, while major roads were blocked in Gilgit-Baltistan, local media reported.