Schools to reopen in THESE cities tomorrow after smog ease

RAWALPINDI: Schools in parts of Punjab will reopen tomorrow after easing in smog situation, ARY News reported on Monday.

Punjab government earlier announced the closure of the schools from November 17 to 25.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, the schools in Rawalpindi Division will reopen tomorrow as the air pollution has decreased in the area after ease in smog.

Schools in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal will reopen from tomorrow, the notification read.

Toxic smog level reportedly dropped to some extent in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

Lahore ranked 2nd most polluted city in the world with 497 Air Quality Index (AQI) reading.

Earlier, the Lahore district administration banned outdoor activities to address the increasing threat of smog.

According to a notification issued by the DC Lahore, all sports, exhibitions, and events are suspended, as is outdoor dining at restaurants; however, religious gatherings are exempt, the notification read.

Furthermore, shops, markets, and malls will close by 8 PM, while medical stores, labs, petrol pumps, and grocery stores are exempt from the restrictions.

Large department stores are permitted to keep only grocery and medical sections open.

Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner has urged citizens to take precautions during smog, advising against unnecessary outdoor activities and ensuring mask usage.