Schools warned over summer camps

The Education Minister of Punjab, Rana Sikandar Hayat, has issued a stern warning to schools found violating government guidelines regarding summer camps, following reports that some public and private institutions have failed to comply with official directives.

The provincial education minister has directed all district education authorities to intensify monitoring and ensure strict implementation of the government’s summer camp regulations.

Rana Sikandar Hayat reiterated that schools are permitted to hold summer camps for only one month. Under the approved schedule, camps may operate from Monday to Thursday between 07:00 AM and 10:00 AM.

He also stressed that student participation in summer camps must be entirely voluntary and subject to parental consent. He said schools are not allowed to compel students to attend under any circumstances.

The minister urged parents to report any violations of the prescribed timings or other government instructions.

Punjab’s education minister further directed district education authorities to conduct field inspections and actively monitor schools.