Science ministry excuses itself from providing EVMs for Islamabad LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology has excused itself from providing electronic voting machines to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for Islamabad local government (LG) polls, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Science and Technology responded to the letter of the ECP for the provision of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for Islamabad LG polls. While excusing itself, it was told that the ministry could not manufacture its own machine as the model EVMs were manufactured by a private company.

Sources told ARY News that the ministry has not yet procured any EVM. ECP is authorised to procure EVMs under PPRA regulations and a space will be provided at the Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR) for the EVM project, sources added.

“The ministry is ready to provide legal cooperation to the election commission for EVMs.”

It may be noted here that ECP had expressed reservations over the procurement of EVMs from private companies.

Earlier in the month, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded a place for the EVM and i-voting project.

The CEC in his letter to PM has written that the election commission taking steps for the use of technology in the electoral process.

The CEC had suggested four different buildings in his letter to house the project management unit.

“The guest rooms of Pakistan Academy of Sciences and PCSI can be used for the management unit,” the letter read. “A vacant floor of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the building of Sir Syed Memorial Society can also be provided for the project,” the CEC further suggested.

“The work for recruitment of the I.T. professionals has been in its final stage. The I.T. teams will work for the use of technology in the electoral process for the EVMs and i-voting,” according to the letter.

The federal government had decided to provide electronic voting machines (EVMs) to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold local bodies elections in Islamabad in April.

The federal ministry for Science and Technology will provide 3,900 EVMs to the election commission during the period from January to April.

The ECP had sought 3,900 EVMs from the ministry of which 3,100 would be used at 800 polling stations for the local bodies elections of Mayor Islamabad while 800 machines would be used for backup.

