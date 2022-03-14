Scientists reverse aging in mice using Cellular rejuvenation therapy

Scientists have successfully reversed the ageing process in mice by partially resetting their cells to more youthful states.

Researchers and Scientists from the Salk Institute, in collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche group, have effectively reversed the ageing process in elderly mice by cellular rejuvenation therapy.

Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, co-corresponding author and a professor in Salk’s Gene Expression Laboratory said that “We are elated that we can use this approach across the life span to slow down ageing in normal animals. The technique is both safe and effective in mice.”

He added that “In addition to tackling ageing-related diseases, this approach may provide the biomedical community with a new tool to restore tissue and organismal health by improving cell function and resilience in different disease situations, such as neurodegenerative diseases.”

How does Cellular rejuvenation therapy work?

As any living organism grows older, not only its outward appearance but its cells change. Every cell in our bodies carries a molecular clock, which accounts for the passage of time. Cells of a young living organism are different from an older organism’s cells. The differences in the cells are identified by epigenetic markers. By adding a mixture of four molecules called the “Yamanaka factors” to the cells, we can reset the epigenetic marks to the original patterns. This is how scientists turn back an older cell into a younger one and halt the process of ageing.

The usage of Yamanaka factors to counter ageing and increase life-span in mice was first reported in 2016 by Izpisua Belmonte’s lab.

Following them other scientists have also used the same technique to better the performance of other tissues like the heart, brain and optic nerve, which is involved in vision and reverse the ageing process.

Pradeep Reddy, a Salk staff scientist and co-first author of the new paper said that “What we really wanted to establish was that using this approach for a longer time span is safe.”

He added that “Indeed, we did not see any negative effects on the health, behaviour or bodyweight of these animals.”

Reddy added that they want to bring resilience and function back to older cells so that they are more resistant to stress, injury, disease and other kinds of harm. He concluded with that “This study shows that, at least in mice, there’s a path forward to achieving that.”

