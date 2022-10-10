Scissors removed from woman’s stomach after five years

An Indian woman has had scissors removed from her stomach after five years. 11 cms long scissors were reportedly left inside the woman post her cesarean in 2017.

A woman named Harsheena Ashraf, from Kerala’s Kozhikode visited the Kozhikode Medical College for her third delivery. After the surgery, Ashraf experienced extreme pain.

As the pain grew, she underwent treatment at a private hospital, where the scissors were found inside her in scanning.

“It was on November 30, 2017, that I underwent a cesarean. Following that ,I used to have recurring pain in my stomach. Despite numerous consultations and checkups ,my pain failed to subside. Finally, when I found the pain unbearable I again visited a hospital and when a CT scan was conducted, I was told that a metal object was in my stomach. Later I was told it was a scissor,” said Harsheena.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George, acting on the complaint of the woman, has asked the health department’s additional chief secretary to investigate and file a report, and has assured strict action against those found guilty.

