SCO denounces Israeli strikes in joint statement, India keeps distance

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has expressed solidarity with Iran and condemned Israeli airstrikes on the Iranian territory.

India has distanced itself from the joint statement issued by the grouping.

The SCO, a regional alliance comprising 10 nations including Russia, Pakistan and India, had issued a strongly worded statement denouncing the Israeli military strikes on June 13, which targeted multiple sites inside Iran.

‘Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization express deep concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East and strongly condemn the military attacks launched by the Israeli regime on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran,’ the bloc said.

The statement described the Israeli strikes as ‘a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter’ and ‘a serious threat to regional and global stability.’

It also criticized the targeting of non-military facilities, including nuclear energy infrastructure, warning of ‘dangerous consequences for international peace and security.’

The SCO reaffirmed its support for a diplomatic resolution to disputes related to Iran’s nuclear programme and expressed solidarity with the Iranian people and government.

Member states also reiterated their commitment to the UN Charter and rejected any unlawful actions against fellow members.

India, which maintains a close strategic partnership with Israel, acknowledged concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East, it opted not to endorse the SCO’s collective position, maintaining an independent stance on the matter.

In a statement on Saturday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that New Delhi’s position, articulated earlier on June 13, ‘remains the same,’ and emphasized that India continues to advocate diplomatic avenues to resolve the situation.

‘We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilized to work towards de-escalation, and it is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction,’ the MEA stated.