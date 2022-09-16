SCO moot: PM Shehbaz Sharif concludes ‘satisfactory’ Samarkand visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday concluded his two-day visit to Samarkand on a ‘satisfactory note’ where he attended the Council of Heads of State (CHS) meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, PM Shehbaz Sharif while announcing the conclusion of the visit said that he was leaving Samarkand on a satisfactory note.

“There is now a renewed awareness about the potent threat of climate change,” he said as the country suffers from devastating floods which have not only resulted in loss of lives and infrastructure but also caused damage to multiple crops.

He shared that the SCO countries understood that climate change is capable of reversing all their material development and pushing them backward by decades. “All the more reason for a united front,” PM Shehbaz said.

