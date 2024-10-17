SCO Summit significant diplomatic achievement for Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif hailed the successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of Government meeting as a major achievement for Pakistan on the diplomatic front.

Addressing a banquet organised in honor of senators of the government allied parties here in Islamabad, the prime minister sid that Pakistan’s diplomatic profile further strengthened internationally after successfully hosting the SCO summit.

Congratulating the allies on the successful conclusion of the SCO summit in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz said all relevant institutes worked together as a team in this regard.

He said before the SCO meeting,the visit of the Chinese Premier also proved to be very successful. PM Shehbaz specifically mentioned the ‘crucial’ role of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in making the event successful.

Read More: Pakistan’s SCO Success: A Springboard to Regional Growth

PM Shehbaz expressed confidence in the country’s ongoing economic recovery and stability, asserting that the government will respond to its political opponents through tangible development and prosperity in the country.

The prime minister said due to the government’s prudent policies, the country’s economy had stabilized and it achieved the 2025 targets before time even in 2024.

The prime minister said the inflation rate witnessed a quick decline in very short time.

He said the government allied political parties worked diligently to ensure economic stability by setting aside their political interests.

“You have all sacrificed your politics and worked hard, the results are economic stability and diplomatic successes,” the prime minister conveyed to the leaders of coalition parties in the Senate.

He said all political parties and the people made sacrifices to help the country overcome difficulties. “All political parties and institutions are working together for the national development,” he added.

PM Shehbaz said that foreign remittances have also been witnessing consistent increase for last several months which reflected the confidence of the overseas Pakistanis on the incumbent government.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, DPM Ishaq Dar, and government allied parties’ senators attended the event.