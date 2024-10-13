SCO Summit: Police issues security, traffic plans in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A comprehensive security and traffic management plan has been rolled out ahead of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, set to take place in Islamabad on October 15-16, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the details, the main delegations from all nine member states, including China, India, Russia, and Iran, will be attending the summit, prompting tight security measures across the capital.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, confirmed that extensive security protocols have been finalized, covering airports, residences of foreign delegations, and other key locations.

Over 9,000 personnel, including police, Rangers, and FC forces, have been deployed to ensure the safety of the international guests.

In addition, search operations and tip-off raids are ongoing to mitigate any potential threats.

In coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and district administration, traffic police have devised a special plan to minimize disruption for residents.

Major highways, including the Islamabad Expressway from Zero Point to Koral Chowk, will be closed from October 14 to 16.

Heavy traffic will be restricted from entering the capital, and diversions will be set up to redirect vehicles through alternate routes such as Ninth Avenue and Grand Trunk (GT) road.

More than 1,100 traffic officials will be deployed to manage the flow of vehicles, while metro bus services will remain suspended from October 14 to 17.

The SCO, comprising nine member states, focuses on enhancing mutual cooperation in areas such as politics, trade, energy, security, and education, promoting peace and stability in the region.

The summit is expected to further strengthen ties between the member nations and advance collaborative efforts in various fields.