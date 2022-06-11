Scooby Doo’s ‘The Mystery Machine’ gets listed on Airbnb

The Mystery Machine – an iconic van from the 2002 ‘Scooby Doo’ movie now gets listed on the rental portal Airbnb.

The iconic vehicle from the animated title is available on the portal and can be rented now for one-night stays. In order to celebrate the two decades of the release of ‘Scooby Doo’, Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy Rogers in the live-action adaptation, will rent out ‘The Mystery Machine’ to a few lucky fans.

The converted Chevy van includes all things from the 2002 movie including Sugar Ray’s latest album that can be played on a portable CD player, a lava lamp, as well as a vintage TV, in case you feel like re-binge on ‘Scooby Doo’ during the stay.

It will be available for three one-night stays along the coast of Southern California from June 24-26, for $20 each. The package comes with meals and snacks, mystery games, and a virtual greeting from the host, Shaggy himself.

In the Airbnb announcement, Lillard said: “I’ve been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he’s been a part of me ever since. I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget –monsters not included!”

The Mystery Machine will be available to book from June 16 onwards.

