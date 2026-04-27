Scooter Braun hoists Sydney Sweeney on shoulder during Stagecoach set

Sydney Sweeney appeared at Stagecoach 2026 in Indio, California, where she was present for Ella Langley’s performance with Scooter Braun by her side.

The actress, who has been connected to Braun for more than a year, was lifted onto his shoulders during the set while taking in the lively festival atmosphere. She went for a casual ensemble for the appearance, pairing a white short-sleeved top with denim overalls, and kept her blonde hair flowing.

In the clip, the Euphoria star could be seen singing along to Langley’s track “Choosin’ Texas”, grooving along to the music and raising her hands in the air. Alongside the festival outing, she also participated in a branded activation for her lingerie label Syrn, which had a presence at the event.

The appearance comes after the couple recently confirmed their relationship on Instagram, ending months of speculation following nearly ten months of dating. Moreover, she had posted a candid photo of the two together on her IG Stories, later reshared by Braun, who captioned it, “Lucky b*****d”.

Braun also showed public support earlier this month by attending the LA premiere of Euphoria, where Sweeney returned as Cassie in the HBO drama. The pair are believed to have first met in June last year, following Sweeney’s split from Jonathan Davino after a long-term relationship that ended in early 2025.