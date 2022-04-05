Scorching weather persists in Sindh with mercury hovers b/w 41-43 C

KARACHI: Met Office on Tuesday forecast very hot and dry weather to persist over central and upper Sindh with maximum temperature ranges between 41-43 degree Celsius.

“In Karachi temperature likely to drop to an extent after restoration of sea breeze,” according to the weather report.

The maximum temperature in the city likely to remain between 35 to 37 degree Celsius today, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Minimum temperature will be 24 degree Celsius.

The wind direction will be westerly, while the humidity will be 70 pct, according to the PMD.

Very hot and dry weather spell over Karachi and other parts of Sindh persisted in the region since the last week of March.

A weather report earlier predicted that the first few days of Ramadan will likely to be very hot and humid.

The sea breeze will remain suspended during the daytime under the influence of a high pressure area over Afghanistan, which will change the wind direction in Karachi, according to a weather report.

The mercury will remain above 40 degree Celsius in Jamshoro, Matyari, Dadu, Umarkot,Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Noshehro Feroz, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Qambar Shehdadkot districts of Sindh today, according to the weather report.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, earlier said that the summer has begun in Karachi and the average temperature in the month of April will remain 35 degrees Celsius. He predicted some very hot and dry days ahead in the month of Ramadan.

