Scores of delegates exit UNGA hall as Netanyahu starts speech

New York: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York, but as he took to the stage dozens of people filed out of the room in protest.

The Israeli PM, which comes after US President Donald Trump said he would not allow Israel to annex the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Scores of delegates exited the hall as Netanyahu took the stage as a protest over Israelis brutal aggression against Palestinians as at least 65,419 Palestinians were killed mostly civilians including women and children during the war continued from October 2023.

Following speeches by dozens of world leaders criticising Israel and calling for the end of its war on Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes, addressed the General Assembly, with many delegates walking out in protest.

Protests were also held in solidarity with Palestine as Netanyahu arrived in New York to address the annual event.

Muslim and Arab leaders were also boycotted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today in protest.

The leaders were returned to the General Assembly hall when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivers his speech.

Netanyahu’s speech comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, with several countries recently recognising a Palestinian state.

On the other hand, Slovenia today imposed a travel ban on Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a government statement, after last year officially recognising Palestine and in July banning two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers.

“With this action Slovenia confirms its commitment to international law, the universal values of human rights and a principled and consistent foreign policy,” Neva Grasic, the Secretary of State at the Foreign Ministry, said according to the government’s X account.

EU member Slovenia imposed an arms embargo on Israel in August and introduced a ban on imports of goods produced in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

Grasic said the government acted against Netanyahu because he stands accused by the International Court of Justice of committing war crimes in Gaza.

“The public is aware that proceedings are underway against him for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity,” Grasic said.