Scott Adams, the Dilbert cartoonist, dies at 67

Scott Adams, creator of the popular comic strip Dilbert, passed away at the age of 67 in May 2025 after announcing he had only a few months to live due to metastatic prostate cancer.

During an episode of the livestream Coffee with Scott Adams, his passing was confirmed by his ex-wife, Shelly Miles, after it was first revealed on his social media accounts. Following his death, a written statement that Scott Adams had penned on New Year’s Day was released. “I had an amazing life,” he wrote. “I gave it everything I had… Be useful, and please know, I loved you all to the very end.”

His ex-wife recently told TMZ that because the cartoonist’s health was “declining rapidly,” he had been receiving “end-of-life care” at home.

Launched in 1989, Dilbert gained notoriety in the 1990s for its incisive critique of office absurdity and corporate life. Adams received the National Cartoonists Society’s Reuben Award in 1997 for the strip, which appeared in hundreds of newspapers across the globe.

However, bigoted comments made by Adams regarding African Americans in early 2023 caused a significant backlash, leading major newspapers to drop the strip and essentially ending its mainstream run. Adams later continued the series independently under the title Dilbert Reborn.

Born in New York, Scott Adams drew from his experiences working as a bank teller and an engineer at Pacific Bell to influence the setting of the strip. Due to health concerns regarding his hands, he had reportedly ceased drawing Dilbert in late 2025.