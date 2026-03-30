Scott Mills: BBC removes veteran presenter

Veteran presenter Scott Mills has unexpectedly been dismissed from the BBC for unspecified reasons, leading to widespread speculation across social media.

The BBC has provided little information regarding the sudden decision to terminate the radio host’s contract, offering only a brief “personal conduct” explanation. This move came as a shock to listeners, as Mills had been a staple at the network for nearly thirty years, most recently serving as a favorite on Radio 2.

The abruptness of the dismissal was highlighted by the fact that Mills ended his final show with a promise to return the following day. Instead, he disappeared from the airwaves entirely. A network spokesperson confirmed the news, stating, “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted and has left the BBC.”

Lorna Clarke, the BBC’s Director of Music, addressed the internal shock in a communication to staff. “I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock,” she noted. “Many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years across a broad range of our programs on R1, 5Live, R2, and TV.”

Clarke added that while she understood there would be many questions from both staff and loyal breakfast show listeners, she would not be providing further details at this time.

On platforms like Reddit, the vacuum of information has led to intense speculation. Users have debated various theories regarding the “personal conduct” label, with many noting the rarity of such an immediate contract termination for a high-profile figure. As the BBC maintains its silence, fans continue to viralize his past work while seeking clarity on the “stunning” departure of one of radio’s most recognizable voices.