Scott Paterson reveals reason behind leaving Sullivan's Crossing franchise

In a recent update, Scott Patterson revealed that he made the decision for himself and left the Sullivan’s Crossing franchise after its third season. He further stated that he felt monotonous in the show’s direction.

The actor confirmed he will not appear in the upcoming fourth season of the series, which premieres on The CW on April 20 and later streams on Netflix in the United States.

Patterson played Sully Sullivan, one of the central characters in the romantic drama. His absence had already sparked speculation among fans after he was missing from the Season 4 trailer, promotional artwork and credits.

In a statement to fans, Patterson said he had a deep connection to the character but ultimately felt he could no longer continue with the show.

He further stated, “Every actor knows what it’s like to fall in love with a character and a story. I fell in love with Sully and have nothing but fondness for him”. He further said, “The creative differences were becoming untenable, and I just sadly realised that the show was not something that I could agree to continue”.

The actor also pushed back against suggestions that the show had moved on from his character, saying the decision to leave came from him. According to reports, Patterson had requested to be released from his contract after Season 3 due to concerns about the direction of his character.

Showrunner Roma Roth previously said Season 3 ended with Sully travelling to Ireland, and the new season begins the following day with the character still overseas. She added that although Sully does not appear in Season 4, the character remains part of the show’s world and could potentially return in future seasons.

Season 4 will largely focus on Maggie Sullivan, played by Morgan Kohan, and her relationship with Cal Jones, portrayed by Chad Michael Murray. The new season will also introduce fresh conflicts when Maggie’s ex-husband arrives with a revelation that threatens to disrupt her life. Meanwhile, the series will premiere earlier in Canada on CTV on March 22.