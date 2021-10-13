Trailer for horror movie Scream 5 released

The trailer of the upcoming horror movie named Scream 5 has been revealed by Paramount Pictures and it is chilling.

The first look of Scream was premiered on October 12 and already has 5.6 million views on YouTube alone.

“Do you like scary movies?” the description of the trailer on YouTube read. “Watch the NEW trailer for #ScreamMovie, only in theatres January 14, 2022.”

“Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past,” the premise read.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette will be reprising the iconic roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewen Riley.

Dylan Minnette, who was hailed for his performance in Netflix drama show 13 Reasons Why, and Jenny Ortega from The Boys will be playing the role of Wes Hicks and Richie Kirsch in the film.

The rest of the cast include Kyle Gallner, Jack Quaid and Melissa Barrera and Mikey Madison.

The film is co-directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. It will be the first Scream movie which is not directed by Wes Craven.

The first film in the franchise began back in 1996. Scream 2, Scream 3 and Scream 4 were released in 1997, 2000 and 2011. All the four movies in the franchise were directed by Wes Craven.

