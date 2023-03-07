‘Scream 6’ directors hopeful for seventh film

The Hollywood film franchise ‘Scream‘ is one of the most popular in the industry. Its sixth film titled ‘Scream 6‘ will hit theatres on Friday and its co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are hopeful for a seventh installment.

The first five films of the ‘Scream‘ series showed serial killer ‘Ghostface’ scaring and killing teenagers in Woodsboro town in Maryland state’s Frederick County. He is now unleashing his terror in New York City in the sixth film.

‘Scream 6‘ co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, speaking with US news agency Deadline, is looking forward to the seventh installment even if he does not work on it. His partner Tyler Gillett expressed happiness about the franchise’s return.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox, among others, are part of the film. The sixth film will take place in an entirely different setting.

View this post on Instagram

The franchise’s creator Kevin Williamson said he was hesitant to carry the project forward because he thought how he would make the film scary in New York.

“I was a little hesitant because I was like, ‘How do you make it scary in New York City?’ Well, they figured it out, they knew exactly how to do it. I didn’t realize how scary New York City can be and then you go back and say, ‘Well, I used to live here.’ And there’s so many times you walk down the street and there’s nobody there. And you get on the subway and there’s one or two people, and you’re unnerved.”

He added: “It’s scary to think how scary New York City can be because I used to live here … but I think they milked it and they managed to figure out how to make it really scary.”

