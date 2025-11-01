Scream 7 release ignites fans over Melissa Barrera's backlash

Melissa Barrera’s fans are voicing their discontent with the makers of Scream 7 following the release of the trailer for the latest instalment in the iconic franchise, particularly due to Barrera’s departure from the project.

In November 2023, Barrera was dismissed after making comments in support of Palestine, especially regarding Gaza, amid ongoing Israeli strikes that have resulted in over 65,000 deaths. Her death also prompted Jenna Ortega to leave the franchise, as she felt the film would lack meaning without Barrera.

Ortega has also spoken out against the violence in Gaza and called for an end to the attacks. On social media, many fans expressed their disappointment, criticising the decision to move forward without the two actresses. One fan remarked, “This is missing very important women”, while another said, “Where the Scream franchise ended me”, alongside an image from Scream VI.

Meanwhile, the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS), which supports Palestine, has launched a campaign against Scream 7, garnering backing from 22 other organisations.

Directed by Kevin Williamson, Scream 7 is scheduled for release in theatres on February 27, 2026 and will feature Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette among its cast members.