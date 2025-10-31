Scream 7 trailer delivers nostalgia, new threats and the return of horror royalty

The first trailer for Scream 7 dropped this week, and horror fans can’t stop talking about it. The clip brings back Neve Campbell as the ever-resilient Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, reminding everyone why this franchise still owns the slasher throne. The two veterans headline a story that looks equal parts nostalgic and terrifying, proving Scream 7 isn’t just another sequel—it’s a revival with teeth.

After sitting out the previous film, Neve Campbell slips back into Sidney’s shoes as if she never left. The trailer shows her living quietly with her teenage daughter before Ghostface crashes back into her life. The setup feels familiar but sharper, and Scream 7 wastes no time hinting that this time the killer’s obsession is deeply personal.

The opening scene nods to the franchise’s meta roots: a couple rents the infamous “Scream house,” now turned into an Airbnb lined with Stab movie props. Within seconds, the tension snaps and the mask appears—an old nightmare reborn.

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the original creative mind behind the series, Scream 7 pairs returning icons Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox with a new generation of cast members including Isabel May, Joel McHale, Anna Camp, and Mckenna Grace. Longtime followers will notice the absence of Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, whose exits have already stirred debate online.

Courteney Cox, now in her seventh outing as Gale Weathers, looks every bit the relentless reporter fans remember—camera in hand, voice full of bite, and unshaken by another round of chaos. The trailer flashes glimpses of her chasing leads and standing shoulder to shoulder with Sidney once more, hinting that the old partnership still has fight left.

Visually, Scream 7 leans heavily into nostalgia: the ringing phone, the taunting line “Miss me?”, and those quick cuts of fear that harken back to Wes Craven’s 1996 original. Yet underneath the callbacks lies a more intimate story—a mother trying to protect her child from the ghost of her own past.

Fan speculation is already in overdrive. Social feeds are packed with frame-by-frame theories about who’s behind the mask this time, with some insisting familiar killers might return for one final twist. Whatever the truth, the buzz around Scream 7 suggests the franchise still knows exactly how to get under our skin.

Mark the date: Scream 7 slices into theaters on February 27, 2026. Expect screams, nostalgia, and plenty of sharp edges when Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox face Ghostface again.