“Screens do not babysit – they rewire the brain”. Screens have become a second nature, no longer a supplementary item, but an instinctual reflex. It is something that caregivers automatically give when a child is disrupting them, conditioning the child’s mind to believe that the screen is a necessity.

What once supported activities and information, now structures the lives of children – shaping how children eat, sleep, and develop both cognitively and physically. The impacts of screens on children are vast and more prominent now than ever. These effects whether positive or growth promotive – can no longer be ignored – so, let’s talk about it!

Screens have taken over lives of young children and unfortunately most of it is adult induced. One of the major impacts is pulling away natural process of development of young children. Parents use screens when feeding, walking kids on the street, in replacement of play time, during land or air travels, and even as a method to calm children down when they are acting out.

Many studies reveal that half of the children in urban settings were exposed to screen during meals. These inclusions of screens are associated with rising mental health concerns, anti-social behaviour, low immunity, obesity, weak eyesight and concentration, altered executive functioning skills and poor nutritional health in young children. Measures need to be taken to advocate for the undisrupted development of young children and the first step begins with the education of parents and caregivers on safe and effective use of technology.

Screens have multifaceted impact if not used in a recommended way. Firstly, excessive usage of screen has an adverse impact on the brain development. Children’s brains are more susceptible to the effects of radiation from screen exposure compared to adults. This increased absorption can interfere with critical processes, such as myelin sheath formation and neural stem cell division, leading to reduced signal speed and axonal degradation and potentially alter brain architecture potentially leading to long term cognitive impairment. More so, prolonged use of screen time, excessive media multitasking, and cognitively passive activities impact the executive functioning skills of young children. Executive functioning is the brain’s regulatory system, encompassing skills like working memory, cognitive flexibility, and self-control. Deficits can lead to poor focus, memory lapses, and socially inappropriate behaviour like difficulty with emotional and impulse regulation.

It also has an impact on eye health as the eyes are the frontline of screen exposure and one of the primary systems to bear the brunt of the digital age. Reduced blinking during screen use compromises the tear film, leading to ocular dryness, irritation, and fatigue. In children, factors such as lower blink rates, sustained fixed focus, upward gaze at adult-orientated screens, and greater ocular surface exposure intensify eye strain and discomfort. Prolonged screen use is also strongly linked to various eye diseases. Since early childhood is a critical period for visual development, consistent and diverse visual stimulation is essential for healthy eye growth. Screens also contribute to childhood obesity due to the replacement of physical activity by screen-based sedentary behaviour, cravings for calorie dense food with low nutritional value, and mindless snacking.

The uncontrolled and excessive usage also influence behaviour. We see a substantial rise in influences internalized behaviours such as anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem, and externalized manifestations including hyperactivity, aggression, and disruptive or delinquent conduct. Screen overuse contributes to isolation and loneliness in children by reducing peer interaction and engagement with surroundings. Limited exposure to social cues hinders development of interpersonal skills, resulting in feelings of alienation when placed in social environments that require active participation and interaction.

While technology has certainly increased productivity and enhanced creativity, it has somehow crept into our daily lives and made us inescapably dependent. The case in hand: digital nannies to pacify younger children. It is not entirely educational, it is not healthy, and it is not natural. This is a problem. And we are exploring ways to solve it: here is what parents, educational institutions and policymakers should do.

Parents as primary caregivers should learn effective parenting strategies. We cannot deny devices to children in the 21-st century; therefore, it’s about building healthy habits. Bedrooms, family living rooms and dining tables should be screentime free zones, where families can unwind, connect, and talk about things that matter. Parents should monitor media content, support physical activity, healthy sleep and routines, and attend regular checkups to screen for vision issues, learning difficulties, and other concerns.

Parenting is tough, but parents must resist the temptation of using devices to babysit a tantrum-throwing child. Children need to learn to manage their emotions and behaviours, a digital device will not teach them how!

Schools are key partners in learning and digital wellness. Schools can educate parents on the use of digital devices and inform them of school-based digital activities. Teachers should be trained to manage digital device usage and to recognize signs of misuse. Educational institutions can collaborate with app developers and ensure content and outcomes are beneficial for children’s learning and wellbeing. Schools should strike a balance between device usage and outdoor learning, helping children identify and enjoy alternative play activities. Schools should implement digital usage policies and expect families to adhere to support their children’s learning.

Government initiatives should protect children in the digital space. This calls for laws ensuring app developers and schools meet media standards, and support for schools in delivering effective digital literacy programs. Policy makers should advocate for and design child-centered communities, which promote play areas, recreational centres, and walkways for children and families to engage in outdoor activities. Through regulations, ethical marketing, transparency, and child-protection policies, the state can shape an ideal learning environment and leverage the benefits of screens to support current and next generation.

Disclaimer: Dr. Shelina Bhamani is a faculty member and leads ECD PREP at Aga Khan University. Bianca Jiwa is a medical student at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and member of the same team at the Aga Khan University. The views expressed are personal, and this report does not represent any institutional endorsements.

