Scrubs Trailer: Zach Braff and Donald Faison return to Sacred Heart

ABC has finally rolled out the first full-length look at its long-awaited return to Sacred Heart, and the Scrubs revival is leaning hard into nostalgia. The trailer brings Zach Braff and Donald Faison back into the halls of the hospital that made them household names, slipping right back into their roles alongside Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes.

ABC has released the first full-length trailer for its upcoming Scrubs revival, bringing familiar faces back into the halls of Sacred Heart and setting the tone for the network’s latest nostalgia-driven project.

The Scrubs revival trailer centers on Zach Braff and Donald Faison slipping back into their roles, reuniting with Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes while introducing a younger generation of doctors navigating the same unpredictable hospital routine.

Created by Bill Lawrence, the original series launched in 2001 and tracked the early career of Dr. John Dorian as he balanced patient care, workplace chaos and the transition into adulthood.

That legacy shapes the Scrubs revival, which leans on the established dynamic between veteran staff and newcomers while keeping the setting anchored at Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The sitcom ran seven seasons on NBC before cancellation in 2008, then continued on ABC through two additional seasons, including a partial reformat that emphasized medical students.

That complicated history looms over the Scrubs revival, which aims to reconnect audiences with core characters while expanding the cast with Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi and Amanda Morrow. Robert Maschio and Phill Lewis are also returning.

Production duties for the Scrubs revival fall to experienced hands. Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra are steering the show as executive producers and showrunners, with Braff, Faison, Chalke and Lawrence also involved behind the scenes alongside Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

ABC has scheduled the Scrubs revival premiere for Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with streaming availability on Hulu following broadcast.

The rollout positions the new Scrubs as both a continuation of a long-running medical comedy brand and a bid to attract viewers across multiple platforms as network revivals continue to dominate programming strategies.