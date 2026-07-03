SEA-ME-WE 5 submarine cable repair restores internet in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Internet services across Pakistan have fully returned to normal following the successful repair of a fault in the SEA-ME-WE 5 (SMW5) international submarine cable system, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed on Friday.

In an official statement, the PTA announced that the SEA-ME-WE 5 submarine cable is now operating at full capacity, restoring reliable high-speed internet connectivity for users throughout the country.

The telecom regulator worked closely with Transworld Associates (TWA) during the outage to expedite repairs. To minimize disruption, internet traffic was efficiently rerouted through alternative international routes while the SEA-ME-WE 5 cable was being fixed. This proactive approach helped maintain service continuity for most users despite the temporary fault.

On Thursday, the PTA had already alerted the public about potential intermittent slowdowns and connectivity issues caused by the problem in the SEA-ME-WE 5 system.

PTA’s Commitment to Reliable Connectivity

The authority stated it will continue closely monitoring Pakistan’s international connectivity infrastructure. This includes strengthening resilience to prevent future disruptions in broadband and telecommunications services.