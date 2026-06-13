KARACHI: Seabreeze returns to Karachi after days of sizzling hot weather and high humidity as the Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather in the city on Saturday.

“Southwesterly winds are blowing in the city with 20 kilometers speed as strong winds are likely during the day,” according to the weather report.

The weather to remain hot and humid as the humidity level has been recorded 72 percent, which enhances the feel-like temperature, experts said.

Maximum temperature to remain between 35 to 37 Celsius, weather officials said.

The flow of cool, moist air from the Arabian Sea eases discomfort for citizens. The return of the sea breeze, a key factor in regulating coastal temperatures and bring more tolerable atmosphere to the usually heat-stricken metropolis.

Health experts advise the public to continue taking precautions, especially during peak afternoon hours. Staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure, and using sun protection are still recommended.

Karachi, known for its coastal climate, often depends on the sea breeze to moderate extreme heat. In recent days, the suspension of the breeze had caused temperatures to rise sharply, with the city experiencing high humidity that made conditions feel even hotter.