WATCH: Seagull hits teenager during slingshot ride

A video has gone viral on social media showing a seagull slamming into a teenager’s face as she takes a slingshot ride at an amusement park.

According to details, the incident took place at Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Waterpark in the United States where a pair just started the ride when a seagull decided to join mid-flight, landing right on one teenager’s face.

Kiley Holman, 13, was on the ride with 41-year-old Georgia Reed, who had her birthday on the day. While Georgia seemed to be having a good time on the ride, she was completely oblivious to what happened to her friend.

As seen in the video, Kiley was able to pull the bird off her face.

“I knew there was no going back, it was just going to hit me. I didn’t know what to do, so I wait for it to spin over, and then I just grabbed it and threw it off me quick,” Kiley told the US media.

Kiley and Georgia ended the ride safely. However, the experience of the seagull slap has put them off and the two are reluctant about going on a slingshot ride again.