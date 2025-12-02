Sean Diddy accuses 50 Cent, Netflix for using stolen footage

A spokesperson for Sean “Diddy” Combs has slammed 50 Cent’s upcoming docuseries as a “shameful piece”.

In a news, a spokesperson for Sean “Diddy” Combs has slammed 50 Cent’s upcoming Netflix docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” which launches globally on the streamer on December 2 as a “shameful hit piece”. He has accused Netflix of using “stolen footage that was never authorised for release”.

When asked about the comment about the allegation for the stolen footage, a Netflix representative ,Alexandria Stapleton in an interview with Variety told, “It came to us, we obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights”.

He further said, “We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential. One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades. We also reached out to Sean Combs’ legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back”.