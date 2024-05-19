Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs admits beating ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura

Sean “Diddy” Combs on Sunday issued an apology after a video surfaced showing him assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura.

The recently surfaced video recorded in 2016 showed the rapper attacking his then-girlfriend singer Cassie.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that,” Combs said in an Instagram video.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in this video. They’re disgusting. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought professional help, he added.

According to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, he had been going to therapy and rehab.

“I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I am truly sorry,” the rapper maintained.

The video, recorded on March 5, 2016, showed Combs hitting, dragging and kicking the singer known as Cassie, who in her recent lawsuit said Combs subjected her to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs.

Reacting to the video, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in a statement said that it was aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles.

“We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch. If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” it added.

Casandra Ventura’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor in a statement said that the video has only further “confirmed the disturbing and predatory behaviour of Mr Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Ventura sued Combs in federal court last fall, a bombshell suit that was settled out of court but succeeded by a string of similarly lurid sexual assault claims against the hip-hop star.

Earlier, Combs vehemently denied all accusations against him levelled by his ex-girlfriend.