Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs confirms he won’t testify

Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs told the judge at his sex trafficking trial that he’s doing an ‘excellent job’ as he confirmed that he won’t testify.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs made the comment to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian on Tuesday, after he was asked about testifying.

“I’m doing great, your honour,” the Bad Boy Entertainment founder answered when Subramanian asked him how he’s doing. “I want to tell you thank you, you’re doing an excellent job.”

Further speaking about his decision of not testifying, Combs added, “That is my decision, your honour. That is solely my decision.”

“I mean, it’s my decision with my lawyers. … My decision to make. I’m making it,” he reiterated, upon being probed further.

The question was posed by the Manhattan jurist after the prosecution rested following a more than six-week-long presentation of evidence against the hip-hop maven. Later in the afternoon, the defence rested without calling any witnesses.

In a routine occurrence after prosecutors rest at criminal trials, Combs’ lawyers made arguments to toss out the charges, arguing the charges weren’t proven.

Meanwhile, the judge said he’ll rule at a later date.

Notably, the prosecutors have called 34 witnesses in the trial to prove sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges that resulted in Combs’ September arrest, including two ex-girlfriends of Combs who testified they felt coerced into marathon sex events with male sex workers that were called ‘freak-offs’ or ‘hotel nights’.

However, defence lawyers said they were consensual sexual encounters consistent with the swingers lifestyle.

For the unversed, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty and has remained incarcerated without bail in a federal lockup in Brooklyn after multiple judges concluded last fall that he was a danger to the community.

