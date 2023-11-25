Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces third sexual assault lawsuit

A week after the settlement with his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura, music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of sexual assault by two more women in a third lawsuit.

In a flurry of lawsuits filed this week against public figures under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act, ahead of the expiry of a special one-year window for such complaints, rap icon Sean Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a third woman and her friend, with fellow musician Aaron Hall, over three decades ago.

The plaintiff, identified in the complaint only as Jane Doe, alleged that she and her friend were raped by Combs and Hall in New York City, after meeting them at an event, hosted by a music distributor.

The lawsuit said that both musicians were ‘flirtatious and handsy’ with the women and offered them drinks throughout the night before taking them to Hall’s apartment, where they were assaulted.

The suit also alleges that Combs became violent with Jane Doe days later, as he was worried that she would tell his girlfriend about the assault.

Meanwhile, the music mogul has denied the allegations. A spokesperson for Combs stated that the lawsuit is ‘nothing but a money grab’ as the musician is ‘an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit’.

The lawsuit is ‘an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head’, the spokesperson added.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 54, founder of Bad Boy Records, is one of the most influential producers and executives in hip-hop, as well as the impresario of his own Sean John clothing line.

