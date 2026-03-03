Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs granted early prison release amid ongoing appeal

Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to be released from federal prison earlier than previously scheduled as he continues to fight his four-year sentence through the appeals process.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Combs’ projected release date has been moved from June 4, 2028, to April 25, 2028, shortening his time behind bars by approximately six weeks.

The adjustment comes after Combs was accepted into the Residential Drug Abuse Program in November, a rehabilitation initiative that can reduce an inmate’s sentence upon successful completion. At the time, a representative for the music mogul said in a statement that he was taking the opportunity seriously.

“Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start,” the rep said. “He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.”

This is not the first time Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ projected release has been modified. In November 2025, his sentence was extended from May 8, 2028, to June 4, 2028, following alleged disciplinary violations at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey, where he is currently incarcerated.

Combs has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Following a two-month trial, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted of the remaining charges. In December, Combs filed an appeal seeking either a reversal of his conviction or a reduced sentence, arguing that prosecutors failed to prove their case and that the sentence imposed violated his constitutional rights.

Prosecutors responded in February, opposing the appeal request.