Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses A-List Support Amid Prison Sentence

Singer Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly pleading with Hollywood’s biggest stars to lend him their support.

Following his recent sentencing hearing, the disgraced former rapper, record executive, and producer has been abandoned by his well-known and prosperous friends in the entertainment industry, according to Radar Online.

In July of this year, the 56-year-old Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy but was found guilty of two charges of transportation for prostitution.

Combs was sentenced to over four years in a federal prison after he was allowed to share only ten testimonials from individuals, including his ex-girlfriend, Virginia Huynh, a chaplain for the Miami Beach Police, a former cellmate, a celebrity hairstylist, and one of his sons.

However, celebrities who failed to support him include Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Howard Stern, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart, Ashton Kutcher, and Usher.

Combs was particularly hoping to get a testimonial from Ashton Kutcher, given that Kutcher once wrote a heartfelt letter to support convicted rapist Danny Masterson, his former co-star on That ’70s Show.

“These are people who built careers alongside him. But when it mattered most, they all disappeared,” an insider told the outlet, pointing to the celebrities who shunned Combs. “It’s the ultimate Hollywood snub—because in this business, silence isn’t neutral. Silence means you’re toxic.”

The insider added: “And right now, Diddy is radioactive.”