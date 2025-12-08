Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ mom reveals her thoughts on new Netflix docuseries about him

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mother, Janice Combs, is pushing back against claims made in Netflix’s new four-part docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

In a statement to Deadline, the disgraced rapper’s mother called the project about Sean’s life “inaccurate” and “misleading.”

“I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation,”s he wrote.

Janice also addressed a moment in the first episode where Sean’s former friend and colleague, Kirk Burrowes, claimed he witnessed Diddy slap his own mother during the stampede of the 1991 City College charity basketball event – a tragedy that left nine people dead.

“That was a very sad day for all of us … For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his — Bad Boy Records — is wrong, outrageous and past offensive,” she said, referring to Kirk.

Janice further added, “I am requesting that these distortions, falsehoods and misleading statements be publicly retracted.”

In the docuseries, a title card notes that Sean Combs did not respond to the filmmakers’ request for comment on the accusation by Kirk.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning was released on Netflix on December 2.