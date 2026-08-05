Sean “Diddy” Combs’ expected release from federal prison has been revised once again, with the Federal Bureau of Prisons now listing his release date as February 20, 2028.

The updated release date, published on Tuesday, August 4, marks the latest in a series of changes to the Bad Boy Records founder’s projected release timeline.

Previous Bureau of Prisons records had listed release dates of April 15, April 25 and June 4, 2028, before the date was moved to February 23, 2028, in June. Officials have not publicly explained the repeated revisions.

Combs, 56, is currently serving a 50-month sentence at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following a federal trial in New York. He was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

According to reports, Combs was involved in a physical altercation with another inmate in July after allegedly being insulted. Prison staff quickly intervened to separate the two men, and Combs was reportedly placed in solitary confinement following the incident.

The music mogul is also participating in the Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (RDAP), which can reduce an eligible inmate’s sentence by up to one year.

His legal team continues to appeal both his conviction and sentence, arguing that the punishment is excessive and seeking either an acquittal or a reduced sentence.