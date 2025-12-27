Sean “Diddy” Combs’s son Justin visits him in prison for Christmas

Sean “Diddy” Combs received a meaningful visit from his son Justin Combs on Christmas Day.

According to his representative, Justin, 31, visited the disgraced rapper at Fort Dix Prison in New Jersey on Thursday, December 25.

“Justin visited him yesterday,” Combs’s rep, Juda Engelmayer, told PEOPLE in a statement.

Engelmayer further added, “They talked and caught up on life with each other. They talked about dealing with the hard times now and reflecting on the past and learning from it and how to do better in the future.”

The father-son duo spent about 90 minutes together. They had a heart-to-heart conversation, catching up on life.

“It meant a great deal [to Diddy], particularly on Christmas, to have family close,” Engelmayer added

Diddy, 56, began serving a 50-month sentence in October after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges in July. He is scheduled for release on June 4, 2028.

Six of Sean “Diddy” Combs children attended his sentencing hearing, including Justin, whom he shares with stylist Misa Hylton.

Justin has been a vocal supporter of his father throughout the legal proceedings. During Diddy’s sentencing, Justin asked the court for a “second chance” for his father, describing him as a “superhero” who has “changed for the better.”

“I believe my father still has so much more to give the world and, more importantly, so much more to give his children,” he added.