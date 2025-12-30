Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sons to star in docuseries about his trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sons Justin and Christian “King” Combs are set to appear in a new docuseries about their disgraced father’s high profile criminal trial and conviction.

The two brothers appeared in a teaser for the as yet untitled documentary series which was released over the weekend by Zeus Network founder Lemuel Plummer.

The teaser showed Justin sitting on the couch of a screening room alongside Christian as a flurry of headlines about their father’s crimes whiz by.

One news clip references the Combs children attending the trial in New York, describing how they appeared in court with their “hands gripped in solidarity.” The brothers exchange solemn looks as the footage plays.

As the teaser continues, words such as “rise,” “family,” “loyalty,” “betrayal,” “love,” “hate,” “truth,” and “lies” appear on screen.

At the end of the trailer, Justin’s phone vibrates, and he answers to a collect call from the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute, where Combs, 56, is currently behind bars.

No official release date was announced, though the teaser indicates the series is expected to premiere in 2026.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s was convicted on two prostitution-related charges in July, and sentenced to 50 months in jail in October.

The music mogul shares Justin with ex Misa Hylton, and Christian with the late Kim Porter. The rapper is also dad to son Quincy and daughters Chance, twins D’Lila and Jessie and Love.