Sean Diddy sells luxury jet following guilty conviction

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly made a significant change, selling his matte black private jet months after being convicted on charges relating to prostitution.

The 56-year-old former rapper, who was found guilty in July of two counts of transporting people to engage in prostitution and is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence, has allegedly sold his Gulfstream G550 plane. A spokesperson for Silver Air Private Jets, which oversaw the aircraft’s charters, disclosed in an interview with People that the business ceased operating the aircraft following an ownership transfer in October 2025.

While the precise transaction price has not been disclosed, similar models on the market are priced between $15 million and $20 million. FAA registry documents show that the aircraft, formerly owned by the “Hello Good Morning” artist Sean Diddy LoveAir LLC, is no longer registered under tail number N1969C. Furthermore, based on its new tail number, T7-OKS, the plane now appears to be registered in San Marino.

Last year, Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sons Justin and Christian “King” Combs were set to appear in a new docuseries about their disgraced father’s high-profile criminal trial and conviction.

The two brothers appeared in a teaser for the as-yet-untitled documentary series, which was released over the weekend by Zeus Network founder Lemuel Plummer.

The teaser showed Justin sitting on the couch of a screening room alongside Christian as a flurry of headlines about their father’s crimes whiz by.

One news clip references the Combs children attending the trial in New York, describing how they appeared in court with their “hands gripped in solidarity.” The brothers exchange solemn looks as the footage plays.

As the teaser continues, words such as “rise,” “family,” “loyalty,” “betrayal,” “love,” “hate,” “truth,” and “lies” appear on screen.

At the end of the trailer, Justin’s phone vibrates, and he answers to a collect call from the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute, where Combs, 56, is currently behind bars.