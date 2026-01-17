Sean Penn enjoys leisure time with his girlfriend in Santa Monica

Sean Penn was seen enjoying time with his girlfriend Valeria Nicov in Santa Monica.

On January 14, The 65-year-old actor stepped out hand-in-hand with 30-year-old Nicov proved that their age-gap romance is stronger than ever. The couple appeared smiling and were holding hands as they walked through the city.

Penn dressed smartly for the outing wearing a dark blazer layered over a white shirt paired with dark trousers. Nicov kept things classy and picked an all-black outfit choosing casual trousers with a fitted turtleneck and a classic peacoat for the occasion.

Their presence came just days after Penn grabbed headlines at the Golden Globe Awards for all the wrong reasons. The Oscar winner was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in One Battle After Another.

Penn reportedly broke venue rules by smoking inside the premises of Beverly Hilton which is a strictly smoke-free space and received online backlash.

Nicov did not come with Penn to the Globes award though the couple have been attending many events in the past together. They made a rare public appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year leaving fans questioning the depth of their relationship.

Penn and Nicov were first linked in September 2024 after being photographed shopping together. Since then they’ve largely kept their romance private and hidden from the eye of paparazzi while occasionally marking public appearances.

The actor was previously married to Madonna, Robin Wright and Leila George with his most recent marriage ending in 2022.