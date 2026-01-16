Sean Penn girlfriend towers over him in new pics; fans react to huge age gap

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Sean Penn is back in the headlines, not for his latest award-nominated film One Battle After Another, but for his relationship with his girlfriend, Valeria Nicov.

The 65-year-old actor and his 30-year-old girlfriend were recently spotted strolling through Los Angeles, drawing attention not just for their outing, but also for the noticeable age gap and their contrasting heights.

The couple, who have been dating for nearly two years, have long sparked conversation online, ever since their red carpet debut at the Marrakech International Film Festival in late 2024. This Wednesday, they stepped out for a casual walk and some shopping, dressed stylishly as always.

Sean Penn opted for a dark blue blazer over black jeans and a crisp white shirt, while his girlfriend went for a relaxed all-black ensemble, complete with an oversized coat and baggy pants. The photos quickly circulated online, reigniting chatter about the age difference.

Fans and social media users wasted no time weighing in. Many commented on how Sean Penn’s girlfriend towers over him, while others questioned what the pair have in common or how they work as a couple. Some found the images endearing, others a bit strange, and a few even pointed out the obvious generational gap.

Despite the online commentary, the couple appears unfazed. Insiders say Sean Penn and Valeria Nicov seem perfectly comfortable together, showing no signs that public opinion is affecting their relationship.

The timing of the photos is interesting, given that Penn had recently shared in interviews that he was content being single, enjoying the freedom of his own life, before the relationship became public knowledge.

As the year progresses and awards season heats up, fans and paparazzi alike will be keeping a close eye on Sean Penn and his girlfriend, Valeria Nicov. Whether they step out together again or keep their appearances low-key, the relationship has proven to be a recurring topic online and the social media buzz shows no signs of slowing down.