Seaplane carrying multiple passengers capsizes after hard landing in New York’s east river

A Kodiak 100 seaplane carrying at least eight people made an emergency hard landing in New York City’s East River on Sunday, July 5, 2026, causing the aircraft to tilt and partially capsize in the water.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene just after midday following reports of the downed aircraft near the Manhattan shoreline. Local authorities have confirmed that all occupants on board were successfully removed from the water, avoiding a major tragedy.

Immediate Emergency Response on the FDR Drive

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) received emergency calls at approximately 12:01 p.m. reporting a plane down in the river. First responders converged near the marina at East 23rd Street and the FDR Drive in Manhattan.

Social media footage from the scene showed the aircraft bobbing heavily in the strong East River currents with one of its wings completely submerged. First responders noted that a structural wing strut snapped during the rough impact with the water, causing the plane to lose balance and tilt sideways.

Status of the Passengers and Crew:

Total Occupants: Initial reports confirm at least 8 to 10 people were on board the aircraft.

Rescues: All occupants were safely extracted from the water by FDNY and New York Police Department (NYPD) harbor units.

Injuries: Paramedics evaluated the passengers at the scene; only two individuals sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Aircraft Recovery: The damaged seaplane has since been stabilized and towed away from the active shipping channel.

Second NYC Seaplane Incident Within Weeks

The hard landing marks the second time a seaplane has gone down in New York City waters in less than a month. On June 13, another private seaplane crashed into a separate section of the East River near the Throgs Neck Bridge and Whitestone, Queens, after hitting a large wave during a takeoff attempt. Both occupants in that earlier incident were also rescued without serious injury.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the NYPD have launched an official investigation into the cause of Sunday’s hard landing. Investigators will look at environmental conditions, river traffic, and mechanical factors to determine exactly why the touchdown resulted in structural failure.