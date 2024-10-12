Searing weather in Karachi, as low-pressure area develops in Arabian Sea

KARACHI: The city experiencing a searing weather spell as a low-pressure area reported by the Met Office, formed in the Arabian Sea in southeast of Karachi.

The weather in Karachi will remain hot and dry during next 24 hours with maximum temperature likely to remain between 37 to 39 Celsius today.

Minimum temperature was recorded 24.4 Celsius today with 51% percent humidity.

A low-pressure area formed over Southeast Arabian Sea at around Latitude 17.0 N & Longitude 72.0 E at a distance of about 1000km southeast of Karachi.

The system is likely to concentrate into a Depression due to favorable environmental conditions during next 2 to 3 days and move initially towards northwest, the Met Office said.

PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system.

Currently none of the coastal areas in Pakistan likely to be impacted by this weather system.

The weather will remain hot and dry and most of districts of Sindh with likely rainfall in Thar Parkar, Mithi, Sujawal, Badin and adjoining areas.

Rainfall with wind and thunderstorm is expected at some parts of the coastal belt.

Most of districts in Baluchistan will also experience dry weather today.

Yesterday, hot and dry searing weather prevailed in the metropolis with maximum temperature reaching 39 Celsius. In some localities, a spell of rain was also reported in evening hours with gusty winds.

The Met indicated that the prevailing hot to very hot and dry weather is expected to run into next week with a daytime temperature ranging between 38 Celsius and 40 Celsius in Karachi.