‘SEASPARK-2024’ exercise begins to ‘validate’ Pak Navy’s operational plans

KARACHI: The opening ceremony of ‘SEASPARK-2024’ exercise under the auspices of Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi on Thursday, Inter Services Press Relations (ISPR) said.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the chief guest on the occasion. The participants of the opening ceremony were briefed on the aims and objectives of the exercise.

The biennial exercise is steered to assess war preparedness and validate operational plans of Pakistan Navy against envisaged threat spectrum, especially in maritime domain. Along with Pak Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Special Forces and Pak Marines will also participate in the exercise.

Personnel of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force will also participate in joint operations. The exercise will further strengthen Pakistan’s resolve to maintain peace and security in the region.

A large number of armed forces officers including representatives of federal ministries also participated in the ceremony.