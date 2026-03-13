SeaWorld sued over mishandling 'Sesame Street' brand, unpaid royalties

NEW YORK: Sesame Workshop, known for the iconic children’s TV show “Sesame Street”, ​sued SeaWorld on Thursday to end their decades-long relationship, accusing the theme ‌park operator of withholding royalties and undermining the “Sesame Street” brand.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Sesame Workshop said SeaWorld, a unit of United Parks & Resorts, has been its exclusive ​U.S. theme park licensee for 45 years, opening several “Sesame Street”-themed parks and attractions ​featuring characters including Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Elmo.

Sesame Workshop said ⁠SeaWorld has for a few years ignored the most recent licensing agreement, which ​dates from 2017, including by withholding royalties and closing sites, including the temporary closure ​of Sesame Place San Diego.

According to the complaint, matters worsened in September when SeaWorld stopped paying royalties to Sesame Workshop altogether, and as a pretext to end the relationship made the “preposterous” accusation ​that the New York-based nonprofit failed to invest in its own brand.

“SeaWorld’s rogue, ​retaliatory actions pose an imminent threat” to Sesame Workshop by tarnishing its reputation, using its intellectual ‌property ⁠without permission and “disappointing children and families” who hoped to visit the closed sites, the complaint said.

SeaWorld is known for the orca Shamu. A United Parks spokesperson said in a statement the Orlando, Florida-based company looked forward to “setting the record straight in court.” ​United Parks changed its ​name from SeaWorld ⁠Entertainment in 2024.

The lawsuit also seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

“United Parks & Resorts has repeatedly failed to honor its contractual obligations, ​leaving Sesame Workshop no choice but to pursue litigation to ​protect our ⁠brand and the trust that families place in it,” a Sesame Workshop spokesperson said in a statement.

In September 2024, a federal judge in Orlando upheld an arbitration ruling that ⁠SeaWorld ​pay Sesame Workshop more than $11 million including interest ​for breaching their licensing agreement. SeaWorld didn’t pay until October 2025, Sesame Workshop said.