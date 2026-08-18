Sebastian Stan addresses The Batman Part II casting rumors and Harvey Dent speculation

Actor Sebastian Stan has broken his silence regarding months of persistent online fan speculation linking him to the iconic role of Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent in Matt Reeves’ upcoming superhero sequel, The Batman Part II.

During recent press interactions, the Captain America and Thunderbolts* star addressed the ongoing rumors, clarifying that no official conversations or offers have taken place between him and DC Studios management.

While dismissing immediate casting claims, Stan expressed deep admiration for director Matt Reeves, praising his grounded, noir-driven take on Gotham City established in 2022’s The Batman.

“Matt Reeves is an incredible filmmaker, and what he did with the first film was brilliant,” Stan noted, while confirming that the casting rumors are purely fan-generated at this stage.

The Origin of the Harvey Dent Rumors

Speculation surrounding Stan’s potential entry into the DC Elseworlds universe began gaining traction across social media platforms and fan forums following rumors that The Batman Part II script features Gotham’s tragic District Attorney.

Fans quickly rallied around Stan, pointing to his acclaimed dramatic range and experience balancing complex, morally ambiguous antihero roles as ideal qualifications for portraying Harvey Dent’s eventual descent into Two-Face.

THE BATMAN PART II: KEY DETAILS

The Batman Part II will be directed by Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson returning as Bruce Wayne / Batman.

The film will release under the DC Elseworlds banner, meaning it will remain separate and independent from James Gunn’s new DCU timeline.

Early reports and rumors also suggest several major villains could appear, with names like Harvey Dent, Mr. Freeze, and Clayface being mentioned for potential roles.

What Lies Ahead for The Batman Part II

Despite persistent rumors surrounding new villain additions, Matt Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin have kept precise story details for The Batman Part II under wraps.

Robert Pattinson is set to reprise his role as the Dark Knight alongside returning cast members including Colin Farrell (The Penguin) and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth).

Because Matt Reeves’ Batman saga operates under the DC Elseworlds banner, it remains separate from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s main DC Universe (DCU) continuity, allowing Reeves complete creative autonomy over Gotham’s rogues’ gallery.